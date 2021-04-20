2GB
Billy Slater blames ‘media hype’ for flurry of Latrell Mitchell fines

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterLatrell MitchellNRL Judiciaryrugby league featured
Article image for Billy Slater blames ‘media hype’ for flurry of Latrell Mitchell fines

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell will tonight plead his case to have a grade two dangerous contact charge against the Tigers’ David Nofoaluma downgraded.

Mitchell is facing multiple fines after three separate incidents at the Saturday Rabbitohs-Tigers match.

Weighing in on the cases before the NRL Judiciary this week, Billy Slater told Mark Levy he’s confident Latrell Mitchell’s appeal will be successful.

Billy was critical of the possible four match suspension, arguing whilst the contact was careless, there was clearly “no malice” in it.

“I can’t believe some of the fines out of this one; I don’t even know what they were thinking about.

“I think it was more just the media hype that was surrounding Latrell Mitchell, which is a little bit unfair.

“It’s a contact sport … there’s going to be accidents that have happened.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
