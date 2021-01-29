Big Bash ‘worth the sacrifice’ for Sydney Thunder all-rounder

The Sydney Thunder are paying close attention to tonight’s eliminator between the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers ahead of Sunday night’s knockout.

27-year-old all-rounder Chris Green told Mark Levy his time in the BBL’s biosecurity bubble has been challenging, but has been better in Australia than in other countries.

“I’ve been locked in my hotel room for a total of 34 days with hotel quarantine here and overseas, but I absolutely love what I do, and I’m very privileged to be able to play cricket not only in Australia but around the world.

“It’s well worth the sacrifice.”

