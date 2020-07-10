Benji Marshall back after a month for crucial clash

Tonight, South Sydney and West Tigers will clash in a melee to make it to the top eight.

Benji Marshall will also play his first game in a month.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire told James Willis “I do see that this team is more capable on what we’re delivering”.

“Benji’s worked hard and he’s gone away and done the things that I’ve asked of him to make sure he’s ready.

“I feel someone like Benji, when the time is right in the game, will be able to come on and give the impact that we all know he’s capable of giving.”

Image: Nine WWOS