Ben Fordham’s ‘reality check’ for the NSW government’s electric car plan

Ben Fordham has slammed the state government’s plan for electric cars to make up more than half of all new car sales by 2031.

The NSW government will abolish stamp duty on electric vehicles and offer drivers incentives to increase uptake as part of its plan.

But, a road-user charge of 2.5 cents a kilometre will be introduced by 2027, or once electric vehicles make up 30 per cent of new car sales.

But Ben Fordham says the government’s target remains unrealistic.

“The electric car revolution is here but it needs a few reality checks.”

