2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham’s ‘reality check’ for the NSW government’s electric car plan

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
electric cars
Article image for Ben Fordham’s ‘reality check’ for the NSW government’s electric car plan

Ben Fordham has slammed the state government’s plan for electric cars to make up more than half of all new car sales by 2031.

The NSW government will abolish stamp duty on electric vehicles and offer drivers incentives to increase uptake as part of its plan.

But, a road-user charge of 2.5 cents a kilometre will be introduced by 2027, or once electric vehicles make up 30 per cent of new car sales.

But Ben Fordham says the government’s target remains unrealistic.

“The electric car revolution is here but it needs a few reality checks.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s rationale

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873