2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham’s idea to shake up Premier’s 11am press conference

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Ben Fordham’s idea to shake up Premier’s 11am press conference

Ben Fordham is suggesting the Premier add a new line-up of speakers to her 11am COVID-19 press conference which is broadcast to the community.

Lifeline recorded its highest number of calls on Monday as Sydney’s lockdown nears its seventh week.

Ben Fordham says NSW’s Chief Psychiatrist should front the media at 11am.

“He’s not the only person who should be invited to the Premier’s press conference.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s suggestion

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873