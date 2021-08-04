Ben Fordham’s idea to shake up Premier’s 11am press conference

Ben Fordham is suggesting the Premier add a new line-up of speakers to her 11am COVID-19 press conference which is broadcast to the community.

Lifeline recorded its highest number of calls on Monday as Sydney’s lockdown nears its seventh week.

Ben Fordham says NSW’s Chief Psychiatrist should front the media at 11am.

“He’s not the only person who should be invited to the Premier’s press conference.”

