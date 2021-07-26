2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham’s ‘favourite excuse’ from anti-lockdown protestor

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
anti-lockdownSydney protest
Article image for Ben Fordham’s ‘favourite excuse’ from anti-lockdown protestor

An eastern suburbs landscaper has been convicted despite claiming he was only at Sydney’s anti-lockdown protest to save a rainbow lorikeet.

The man was convicted for defying COVID-19 public health orders and fined $550.

He was also convicted and fined $110 for failing to comply with police orders, and sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order without conviction for resisting police during his arrest.

Press PLAY below to hear details of the man’s excuse

Ben Fordham
CrimeLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873