Ben Fordham’s ‘favourite excuse’ from anti-lockdown protestor

An eastern suburbs landscaper has been convicted despite claiming he was only at Sydney’s anti-lockdown protest to save a rainbow lorikeet.

The man was convicted for defying COVID-19 public health orders and fined $550.

He was also convicted and fined $110 for failing to comply with police orders, and sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order without conviction for resisting police during his arrest.

