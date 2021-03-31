Ben Fordham welcomes you to the Sydney Royal Easter Show

Ben Fordham is broadcasting from the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it prepares to open its gates today.

The show will run for 12 days after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will be sold online and people are encouraged to book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Sydney Royal Easter Show boss Murray Wilton told Ben Fordham he’ll never forget the day last year they had to cancel the show.

“We’re on track, we’re being told, to be the largest event in the world since the COVID pandemic.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Main Ring Show Announcer Tim Dreverman told Ben the show is “about people coming together”.

“To be back this year … we walked in yesterday, it was like we’d never been away.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

‘The Big Marn’ pie, created together with 2GB listeners, will be on sale at the Easter Show this year.

Baking Association of Australia’s Tony Smith told Ben Fordham the pie is quite popular.

“It’ll be there for the whole 12 days of the show.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview