Ben Fordham urges NSW Premier to detail path out of lockdown

Ben Fordham is urging the NSW Premier to provide certainty for businesses on the brink.

The state and federal governments have announced a business support package worth up to a billion dollars per fortnight.

But Ben says, “For many businesses, this help is just a liferaft”.

“The success of this program will depend on the length of the lockdown

“If the numbers start to decline, when do we reopen? What’s the game plan? What’s the target that we’re working towards?”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full