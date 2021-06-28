Ben Fordham tears into Melbourne journalist’s ‘twisted’ swipe at Sydney
Ben Fordham has slammed prominent Melbourne media identity Jon Faine’s article over Sydney’s COVID outbreak.
The former ABC Radio star’s opinion piece in The Age writes: “I sincerely hope no one gets sick and no one dies, but gee their two-week lockdown … will prick their self-righteous balloon.”
“Imagine being so bitter and twisted that you publically admit that you get a kick out of seeing Sydney in trouble,” Ben Fordham said.
“He talks about himself as ‘Good John’ and ‘Bad John’.
“‘Good John’ is a dope, ‘Bad John’ sounds deranged – both of them can get stuffed.”
