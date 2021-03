Ben Fordham has paid tribute to radio legend John Brennan who died at the age of 89.

As programmer of 2GB, 2UE and 2SM, he helped give some of the biggest names their start in radio including Ben, Alan Jones and Ray Hadley.

“He holds a special place in my heart,” Ben said.

“Brenno, I owe you everything.”

Ben has shared his interview with John Brennan in 2014.