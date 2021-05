Ben Fordham has called out the PC outrage over a Disneyland ride.

Disneyland has been criticised for including a “non-consensual” kiss scene in a revamp of their Snow White ride.

“Aren’t we clutching at straws?” Ben Fordham said.

“We may as well cancel Disney altogether!

“The PC losers should stop watching cartoons and get a life.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Ben had to say

Image: Getty