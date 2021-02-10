Ben Fordham slams hospital’s ‘ridiculous’ terms to replace mother and father

Ben Fordham has slammed a hospital in the UK for rolling our politically correct terms in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

A hospital in the UK has instructed staff to refer to mothers as “birthing parents” and pregnant women as a “pregnant person”.

Fathers should be referred to as a “second biological parent or co-parent”.

The new terms also include “chest feeding” and “human milk”.

“This PC stuff is not only ridiculous, it’s complicated,” Ben Fordham said.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. Instead of dedicating all their time to the pandemic, they’re busy fiddling with politically correct language.

“Honestly, make it stop!”

