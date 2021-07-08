2GB
Ben Fordham shuts down racism claims in western Sydney COVID-blitz

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Neha Madhok
Article image for Ben Fordham shuts down racism claims in western Sydney COVID-blitz

Ben Fordham has called out claims of racism over a police crackdown on COVID-breaches in Sydney’s southwest.

The latest outbreak originated in the city’s east, but increasing numbers of infections are being diagnosed in the southwest.

Democracy in Colour National Director Neha Madhok has described the decision to deploy an additional 100 officers to the area, to stop people and ask why they’re not at home, as racist.

She’s been joined by Greens MPs, claiming the crackdown is racist.

“Don’t see it as racism, that’s just a cheap excuse,” Ben Fordham said, “It’s about keeping people safe.”

“It’s because of the lack of testing going on … in the last 14 days Bondi Beach has recorded 14,500 tests, if you go to Fairfield it’s under 2000.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
