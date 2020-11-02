2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham shares lesson to be learnt from Australia Post CEO’s resignation

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Christine Holgate
Article image for Ben Fordham shares lesson to be learnt from Australia Post CEO’s resignation

Ben Fordham says there’s an important lesson to be learnt as the result of the resignation of the Australia Post CEO.

Christine Holgate resigned after outrage over spending $20,000 on Cartier watches.

“I think there’s a lesson to be learned out of all of this and that’s the value of the pub test,” Ben Fordham declared.

“Instead of spending $4000 on a Cartier watch, there are safer options that will allow you to keep your job.

“Are we sure we made the right call with Christine Holgate? Because I’m not.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Licensed Post Office Group Executive Director Angela Cramp told Ben they are seeking legal advice.

“We are going to hold the board to account.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873