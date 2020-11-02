Ben Fordham shares lesson to be learnt from Australia Post CEO’s resignation

Ben Fordham says there’s an important lesson to be learnt as the result of the resignation of the Australia Post CEO.

Christine Holgate resigned after outrage over spending $20,000 on Cartier watches.

“I think there’s a lesson to be learned out of all of this and that’s the value of the pub test,” Ben Fordham declared.

“Instead of spending $4000 on a Cartier watch, there are safer options that will allow you to keep your job.

“Are we sure we made the right call with Christine Holgate? Because I’m not.”

Licensed Post Office Group Executive Director Angela Cramp told Ben they are seeking legal advice.

“We are going to hold the board to account.”

