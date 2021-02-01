2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ben Fordham receives unexpected gift..

Ben Fordham receives unexpected gift from Gus Worland

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BroquetGotcha4LifeGus Worland
Article image for Ben Fordham receives unexpected gift from Gus Worland

Ben Fordham has received an unexpected gift from Gotcha4Life Founder Gus Worland.

Gus strolled into the studio with a bouquet of flowers.

He told Ben the ‘Broquet’ encourages men to start a conversation important to their mental fitness.

“You’re sort of happy about it, it’s a little bit weird … this is just another fun way of just starting that conversation that we don’t have enough as Aussie blokes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873