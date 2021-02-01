Ben Fordham receives unexpected gift from Gus Worland

Ben Fordham has received an unexpected gift from Gotcha4Life Founder Gus Worland.

Gus strolled into the studio with a bouquet of flowers.

He told Ben the ‘Broquet’ encourages men to start a conversation important to their mental fitness.

“You’re sort of happy about it, it’s a little bit weird … this is just another fun way of just starting that conversation that we don’t have enough as Aussie blokes.”

