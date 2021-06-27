Ben Fordham questions ‘bizarre’ UK scandal

UK’s Health Secretary has resigned after a video emerged of him kissing an aide.

Matt Hancock admitted he broke government coronavirus restrictions after the security camera footage was leaked.

UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist told Ben Fordham it appears a CCTV camera was placed inside the Minister’s office.

“We all want to know how and why … do all the ministers have cameras on the walls?”

“You’d presume that he’d know the camera was there in his office,” Ben Fordham said, “and if so he’s even dopier for being caught on camera, in his own office, breaking his own rules.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty/ HGL