2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham lifts the lid on ‘Opera by Disguise’

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David MalekOpera by Disguise

Ben Fordham has revealed the hilarious secret behind SMA Production’s ‘Opera by Disguise’.

Ben met ‘Marco’ at a charity event for wheelchair-bound teen rugby player Alex Noble.

‘Marco’, who claimed to be a winemaker and a new parent at the school, quickly turned heads when his “proper Italian toast” turned into an all-out operatic concert.

“A lot of people listening might be thinking, ‘I’m organising an event and I want something different, something special’. So for you people, I’m going to reveal what’s behind the disguise,” Ben told listeners.

SMA Productions’ artistic director David Malek – AKA ‘Marco’ – says the wholesome prank can make for a joyful moment at both charity and corporate events.

“Ben, it’s the music that moves people, makes them feel stuff. And it’s music that you don’t have to have gone to opera every day of your life to appreciate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: SMA Productions

Click HERE to find out more about Opera by Disguise

 

Ben Fordham
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.