Ben Fordham helps reunite family torn apart by border closure

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham has reached out to NSW Health to help another family torn apart by the border closures.

Listener Brittany called Ben Fordham on behalf of her best friend Cassie, who’s getting married on Sunday without her brother there.

NSW Health denied Patrick’s exemption request on multiple occasions, despite the border with Victoria expected to open just 24 hours later.

The bride was emotional at the news the exemption had been granted, telling Ben Fordham “it means everything” to her.

“You’re a legend, Ben!” Brittany exclaimed.

