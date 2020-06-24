Ben Fordham goes head-to-head with Sports Minister over Powerhouse move

Acting NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee is defending the decision to move the Powerhouse Museum to western Sydney.

The museum will be moved to Parramatta over five years, under a half a billion-dollar state government plan.

It is expected to generate 1100 construction jobs and bring two million tourists to western Sydney.

Mr Lee says the people of western Sydney deserve this move, in what will be “the biggest museum in New South Wales.”

“95 per cent of the arts and culture money is currently spent in the eastern suburbs, inner city.”

But Ben Fordham says building a whole new museum would be a better solution than robbing Ultimo of the Powerhouse.

“Do you want to move Luna Park too?”

