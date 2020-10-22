2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham declares May 28 Peter V’landys day

43 mins ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS

“May 28 should be officially called Peter V’landys Day.”

This Sunday 40,000 people will flood into ANZ Stadium to watch the NRL Grand Final.

A final that six months ago seemed impossible. But Mr V’landys set a clear goal – to have the game restart on May 28.

“When you sit down to watch the rugby league grand final have a toast to the Godfather,” Ben Fordham said.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments

But Mr V’landys says the credit should be shared.

“I was just a captain of a team, it was a team effort.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873