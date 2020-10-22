Ben Fordham declares May 28 Peter V’landys day
“May 28 should be officially called Peter V’landys Day.”
This Sunday 40,000 people will flood into ANZ Stadium to watch the NRL Grand Final.
A final that six months ago seemed impossible. But Mr V’landys set a clear goal – to have the game restart on May 28.
“When you sit down to watch the rugby league grand final have a toast to the Godfather,” Ben Fordham said.
But Mr V’landys says the credit should be shared.
“I was just a captain of a team, it was a team effort.”
