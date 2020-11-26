2GB
Ben Fordham confronts union after train network brought to standstill

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Alex ClaassensAndrew ConstanceRailTram & Bus Union NSWtransport
Article image for Ben Fordham confronts union after train network brought to standstill

The union is adamant threats of strike action were necessary to keep people safe as commuters face heavy delays.

Unions have decided to call off planned industrial action sparked by safety concerns about the new intercity train fleet.

A planned trial of the fleet has been put on hold, pending further talks next week.

Rail, Tram & Bus Union NSW Secretary Alex Claassens told Ben Fordham an independent report proved the train was not safe and their members would not stand for it.

“We are very, very, passionate about our railway and we want it to work.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

But Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham the industrial issue has been ongoing for many years.

“We’re not going to put a dangerous train on the tracks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
