Ben Fordham confronts union after train network brought to standstill

The union is adamant threats of strike action were necessary to keep people safe as commuters face heavy delays.

Unions have decided to call off planned industrial action sparked by safety concerns about the new intercity train fleet.

A planned trial of the fleet has been put on hold, pending further talks next week.

Rail, Tram & Bus Union NSW Secretary Alex Claassens told Ben Fordham an independent report proved the train was not safe and their members would not stand for it.

“We are very, very, passionate about our railway and we want it to work.”

But Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham the industrial issue has been ongoing for many years.

“We’re not going to put a dangerous train on the tracks.”

