Commuters stranded at train stations amid strike chaos

Commuters are facing heavy delays as intercity train services slowly resume after a last-minute agreement to avoid a 24-hour strike.

Unions have decided to call off planned industrial action sparked by safety concerns about the new intercity train fleet.

A planned trial of the fleet has been put on hold, pending further talks next week.

Services on the Blue Mountains, Central Coast & Newcastle and South Coast Lines are not running but limited services are expected to commence by 7am.

Listener Peter was at Gosford Station and told Ben Fordham there are no replacement buses.

“It’s just a big kerfuffle.”

Transport for NSW Pete Allaway told Ben Fordham they’re “incredibly disappointed” by the unplanned industrial action.

“We just want to be able to send a huge apology to our customers affected by those services today.”

