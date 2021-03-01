Ben Fordham condemns political exploitation of parliamentary allegations

Ben Fordham has cautioned against a “witch-burning” in parliament as anonymous allegations of rape and harassment surface.

Ben urged for the claims to be proven in court, rather than being prosecuted in the court of public opinion.

“When it comes to serious assault allegations in Canberra, the presumption of innocence seems to have been completely forgotten.

“In politics, there’s always that danger that people will exploit these issues for their own political gain.

“When you’re shooting from the moral high ground, it’s much easier to pick people off from down below.

“If they can be proven, then the book should be thrown at people who have done the wrong thing.”

