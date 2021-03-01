2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham condemns political exploitation of parliamentary allegations

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Brittany HigginsSexual AssaultWomen in Parliament
Article image for Ben Fordham condemns political exploitation of parliamentary allegations

Ben Fordham has cautioned against a “witch-burning” in parliament as anonymous allegations of rape and harassment surface.

Ben urged for the claims to be proven in court, rather than being prosecuted in the court of public opinion.

“When it comes to serious assault allegations in Canberra, the presumption of innocence seems to have been completely forgotten.

“In politics, there’s always that danger that people will exploit these issues for their own political gain.

“When you’re shooting from the moral high ground, it’s much easier to pick people off from down below.

“If they can be proven, then the book should be thrown at people who have done the wrong thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873