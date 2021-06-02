2GB
Ben Fordham calls out ‘ridiculous’ advice given to sports fans

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
AFL fans have been told, “don’t touch the ball” at a game in South Australia this weekend.

South Australia’s chief public health officer, Prof Nicola Spurrier, has warned fans not to touch the ball if it flies into the crowd during Adelaide’s home game against Melbourne-based Collingwood.

There are concerns of possible airborne transmission of COVID.

“I think we may have a new leader for the most ridiculous advice during the pandemic,” Ben Fordham said.

