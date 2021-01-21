Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘crazy’ order with ‘devastating’ consequences

President Biden has signed an executive order forcing federally-funded schools to accept transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Ben Fordham said, “it is a devastating development for women’s sport.”

“In years to come, the do-gooders behind this stuff will realise how crazy it is.

“Joe Biden has just built a new glass ceiling for women on his first day in the White House.”

Image: Getty/Alex Wong