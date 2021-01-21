2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘crazy’ order with ‘devastating’ consequences

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Joe Biden
Article image for Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘crazy’ order with ‘devastating’ consequences

President Biden has signed an executive order forcing federally-funded schools to accept transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Ben Fordham said, “it is a devastating development for women’s sport.”

“In years to come, the do-gooders behind this stuff will realise how crazy it is.

“Joe Biden has just built a new glass ceiling for women on his first day in the White House.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Getty/Alex Wong 

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873