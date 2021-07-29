Ben Fordham calls on Brad Hazzard to resign over ‘gigantic stuff up’

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW Health Minister to resign and for an inquiry to be held into the handling of the current outbreak.

Ben Fordham says Sydney’s nine-week lockdown is “a gigantic stuff up” that should have been avoided.

“When the outbreak started in Bondi it should have set off alarm bells,” Ben Fordham said, “We just watched it.”

“Brad Hazzard is yet to take responsibility for this mistake, he’s too busy arguing with journalists at press conferences.

“We need someone to admit their mistakes. Brad Hazzard does not seem capable of saying sorry.

“You can’t keep hiding behind the health advice, Mr Hazzard. Read the room and resign.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Getty/ Jenny Evans