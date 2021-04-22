Ben Fordham broadcasts from Sydney Zoo
Ben Fordham Live is broadcasting live from Sydney Zoo.
The western Sydney zoo, in partnership with Harvey Norman, is providing 70,000 Year 2 school children with free excursions.
Sydney Zoo Managing Director Jake Burgess told Ben Fordham “it’s a phenomenal initiative”.
Curator of Reptiles at Sydney Zoo David Kirshner introduced Ben to a 1.2m python during the live broadcast.
“I know it’s cliche but snakes … they make me uncomfortable,” Ben admitted.
“I wouldn’t say I’m frightened of them … well I am, I’m frightened of them.”
Ben has caught wind of a ‘thief’ at the zoo … Bert the emu.
Listener Anne told Ben she was a victim of Bert’s during her recent visit to the zoo.
“I felt this hot air in my ear and suddenly my earrings had gone!”
