Ben Fordham broadcasts from Sydney Zoo

Ben Fordham Live is broadcasting live from Sydney Zoo.

The western Sydney zoo, in partnership with Harvey Norman, is providing 70,000 Year 2 school children with free excursions.

Sydney Zoo Managing Director Jake Burgess told Ben Fordham “it’s a phenomenal initiative”.

Curator of Reptiles at Sydney Zoo David Kirshner introduced Ben to a 1.2m python during the live broadcast.

“I know it’s cliche but snakes … they make me uncomfortable,” Ben admitted.

“I wouldn’t say I’m frightened of them … well I am, I’m frightened of them.”

Ben has caught wind of a ‘thief’ at the zoo … Bert the emu.

Listener Anne told Ben she was a victim of Bert’s during her recent visit to the zoo.

“I felt this hot air in my ear and suddenly my earrings had gone!”

