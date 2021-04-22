2GB
Ben Fordham broadcasts from Sydney Zoo

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Harvey NormanSydney Zoo
Ben Fordham Live is broadcasting live from Sydney Zoo.

The western Sydney zoo, in partnership with Harvey Norman, is providing 70,000 Year 2 school children with free excursions.

Sydney Zoo Managing Director Jake Burgess told Ben Fordham “it’s a phenomenal initiative”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Curator of Reptiles at Sydney Zoo David Kirshner introduced Ben to a 1.2m python during the live broadcast.

“I know it’s cliche but snakes … they make me uncomfortable,” Ben admitted.

“I wouldn’t say I’m frightened of them … well I am, I’m frightened of them.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben has caught wind of a ‘thief’ at the zoo … Bert the emu.

Listener Anne told Ben she was a victim of Bert’s during her recent visit to the zoo.

“I felt this hot air in my ear and suddenly my earrings had gone!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
NSW
