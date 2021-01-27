Ben Fordham breaks QLD border news live on air to surprised NSW Premier

Ben Fordham has surprised the NSW Premier by informing her the Queensland border will open to Sydneysiders before she had spoken to her counterpart.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland will reopen its border to all of NSW from February 1.

Gladys Berejiklian: “What do you know that I don’t?” Ben Fordham: “Queensland is opening the border from February 1.” Gladys Berejiklian: “Fantastic. Good news. The important thing is that the right outcome is achieved.”

