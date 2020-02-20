2GB
Ben Fordham and friends breathe life back into Chinatown

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Backs Chinatown

Ben Fordham and his listeners have breathed life back into Chinatown with a very special gala event last night.

The Ben Backs Chinatown dinner at Quanjude restaurant in Sydney’s CBD was a huge success, with more than a hundred people turning out.

Political heavyweights, media personalities and members of the public united to show their support for the struggling Chinese community dealing with coronavirus fears.

Chinese restaurants across the country have been battling to stay afloat since the outbreak but Ben and his friends came up with a plan to help.

Graham Richardson, Prue MacSween, Mark Levy, Brooke Corte and many more enjoyed a 13-course banquet dinner, including the world-famous Quanjude Peking duck.

Dozens of Chinese media turned out as well to spread the news of Ben’s support for their community.

 

