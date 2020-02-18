Ben Fordham’s very special banquet dinner – YOU’RE INVITED!

Ben Fordham is inviting you to dine with him in Chinatown to support struggling local businesses.

Chinese restaurants across the country have been battling to stay afloat since the coronavirus outbreak but Ben has come up with a plan to help.

He’s inviting listeners to a very special banquet dinner this Thursday night at the famous Quanjude restaurant, in the heart of Sydney’s Chinese district.

WHEN: 7pm, Thursday, February 20

WHERE: Quanjude Restaurant – World Square, George St, Sydney

WHO: All of you!

COST: $50 banquet menu, including drinks

Quanjude is known around the world for its delicious Peking duck, having originated in Beijing in 1864.

It’s one of 13 dishes on the banquet menu tailored for 2GB listeners – along with included beer, wine, soft drinks – for just $50 per person (see full menu below).

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

To book your place at the table, call Quanjude on 9267 7288 and make sure you mention ‘the Ben Fordham dinner’!

The restaurant will secure your credit card details but you won’t be charged until Thursday night.

Quan Jude’s Hemraj Ramkalam tells Ben there will be a special surprise for dinner guests.

“We want to support the Chinese community.”

