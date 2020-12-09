Beach volleyball victory immortalised as Olympians look to ‘give back’

A beautiful mural has been unveiled today in the place where 20 years ago, Australia’s female beach volleyball duo claimed the gold medal.

Natalie Cook told Jim Wilson being immoralised on the Bondi sea wall was a special experience.

“We couldn’t keep it a secret from day one, so I’ve had friends walk past and go ‘look what I’ve found’!”

Nat and teammate Kerri Pottharst hope to offer talented young women from across Australia a scholarship to advance further in beach volleyball.

Kerri told Jim given all the opportunities they’ve had as professional athletes, they now want to “give something back” to the sport.

“We just wanted to make sure that we could not only celebrate our 20 years, but how … we look to the next 20 years and the next generation,” Nat added.

The pair are raising money for the scholarship by raffling an ultimate volleyball experience – including a match against Nat and Kerri – through Fan+.

