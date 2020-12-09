2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Beach volleyball victory immortalised as..

Beach volleyball victory immortalised as Olympians look to ‘give back’

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Kerri PottharstNatalie CookSydney 2000 OlympicsVolleyball
Article image for Beach volleyball victory immortalised as Olympians look to ‘give back’

A beautiful mural has been unveiled today in the place where 20 years ago, Australia’s female beach volleyball duo claimed the gold medal.

Natalie Cook told Jim Wilson being immoralised on the Bondi sea wall was a special experience.

“We couldn’t keep it a secret from day one, so I’ve had friends walk past and go ‘look what I’ve found’!”

Nat and teammate Kerri Pottharst hope to offer talented young women from across Australia a scholarship to advance further in beach volleyball.

Kerri told Jim given all the opportunities they’ve had as professional athletes, they now want to “give something back” to the sport.

“We just wanted to make sure that we could not only celebrate our 20 years, but how … we look to the next 20 years and the next generation,” Nat added.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The pair are raising money for the scholarship by raffling an ultimate volleyball experience – including a match against Nat and Kerri – through Fan+.

To find out more and enter, click HERE.

 

Image: Supplied

Jim Wilson
NewsOlympicsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873