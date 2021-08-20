Basketball legends’ intervention to let nine-year-old shoot hoops again

Australian basketball legend Andrew Bogut has intervened to get a Western Sydney kid back on the court amid lockdown.

Nine-year-old Omar’s sporting heroes leapt to his aid after reading about the Greenacre boy’s dismay that his local park’s basketball hoop had been taken down by the council in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Bogut told Deborah Knight he and fellow basketball star Matthew Dellavedova got in touch with Omar’s family to make sure he gets a brand new hoop unit and set of basketballs for his backyard.

“We’ll make sure he’s got a hoop to shoot on, and hopefully it can put a smile on his face.

“It’s not fair for the kids … and I think that’s kind of getting swept under the rug, is the effect on children throughout the pandemic.”

Image: Getty