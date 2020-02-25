Barnaby Joyce sets his priority for Infrastructure Australia spend

The nation’s independent infrastructure advisor believes Australia should have a national water strategy and a plan to protect coastal cities from rising sea levels.

Infrastructure Australia has listed both initiatives among its six high-priority projects for 2020.

They, and another 17 priority projects, have been identified using more than 200 submissions from state and territory governments, industries and the community.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce tells Alan Jones, dams need to be a focus.

“Have a look at the water going through St George and Charleville now.

“We just don’t facilitate the process properly of using it in the time of abundance, because we know the next drought’s coming.”

