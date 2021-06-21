2GB
Barnaby Joyce is the Deputy PM again. What’s next for the Prime Minister?

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Barnaby Joyce is the Deputy PM again. What’s next for the Prime Minister?

Joe Hildebrand has weighed in on what the Nationals leadership spill will mean for Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the next election.

Another cabinet reshuffle is now on the cards, Joe told Jim Wilson, with Barnaby Joyce’s allies Matt Canavan and Bridget McKenzie likely to be brought off the backbench.

Joe believes having Barnaby Joyce as his deputy could help the Prime Minister politically, to appease both urban and regional electorates.

“I don’t think it’s all bad news for ScoMo.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing to have a rebellious, outspoken MP … in your party room if you’re trying to walk both sides of the street.”

Press PLAY below to hear Joe’s analysis in full

Image: Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
