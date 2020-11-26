2GB
Barnaby Joyce blasts NSW government’s ‘stupid decision’ in landmark bill

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Barnaby Joyce
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce has weighed in on the renewable energy debate after NSW parliament voted in favour of the landmark bill.

The Coalition’s bill, which would see coal-fired plants close, was supported by Labor and the Greens.

But Mr Joyce warned Ray Hadley it’s a “really stupid decision”.

“If renewables are so great that they can stand on their own two feet, then why do we have to subside them?

“This is that pixie land economics, fairyland stuff.”

He points out that China, Japan and Malaysia are building new coal-fired power stations.

“All these people must be so stupid, they should be like Australia and try to stuff up their grid like we have.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

EnvironmentNewsNSWPolitics
131 873