Bargain hunters get sneak peek as ‘Click Frenzy’ travel sale returns

From 7pm tonight, Click Frenzy will offer massive travel discounts for 53 hours.

Managing director Grant Arnott joined Jim Wilson to give 2GB listeners a preview of some of the bargains in store.

“First of all, we’re just very, very excited to have travel back; it’s huge in 2021 to be able to do this event.”

In addition to the participation of international carriers like Air New Zealand and Qatar Airways, hotel, car hire, tour and even travel insurance deals are up for grabs.

