Aviation experts weighs in on flight mode furphy

When it’s time for takeoff and mobile phones are switched to ‘flight mode’, we’re often told it’s due to the risk of interference with the plane’s instruments.

Aviation expert Tim Collins confirmed to Jim Wilson the advice is true – or at least it was, in older aircraft (and phones).

Nowadays the radio “handoff” is not such an issue, but Mr Collins suggested there might be another advantage.

“Who actually wants to be on an aeroplane where you’ve got 100 people yakking on their mobile phones?

“It’s going to be bedlam!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full explanation

Image: Getty