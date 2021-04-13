2GB
Australia’s very own walk of fame planned for a Sydney suburb

35 mins ago
Article image for Australia’s very own walk of fame planned for a Sydney suburb

A Hollywood-style Walk of Fame honouring Australian film icons is being planned on Sydney’s lower north shore.

The plan has been backed by the local council, with hopes it will grace Military Road by Orpheum Theatre in Cremorne.

More than 1000 signatures in support of the plan have been collected by local business owner Ulrick Funch.

He told Chris Smith the likes of Nicole Kidman, Russel Crowe and even Babe could feature.

“It could go on forever!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

