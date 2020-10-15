2GB
Australia’s richest race to kick off in front of 11,000 people

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS

Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys is expecting 11,000 spectators to flood in for the richest race in Australia on the weekend.

The Everest will look a little different this year, with a limited number of spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham Sydneysiders can still enjoy the race from home.

“There are base camps going all around Sydney.

“So people are having parties in hotels, pubs and clubs and out at home.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
