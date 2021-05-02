2GB
Australia’s longest road tunnel could be coming to the Blue Mountains

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
The NSW government is hoping to build Australia’s longest road tunnel in the Blue Mountains, connecting Blackheath and Mount Victoria.

The 11km tunnel would form part of the Great Western Highway upgrade, which could cost up to $8 billion in total.

The state government has already committed to build two separate tunnels but Regional Roads Minister Paul Toole told Ben Fordham the government is hoping to connect them.

“This would be a history-making project.

“We’re really believing this is going to be an option that can be looked at.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
