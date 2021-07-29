2GB
Australian Olympic Track and Field squad released from isolation

2 hours ago
National Nine News
Olympics
Article image for Australian Olympic Track and Field squad released from isolation

The 63-person Australian Track and Field team in Tokyo have emerged from a precautionary isolation after a pole-vaulter in the US team tested positive to COVID-19.

The US athlete who tested positive is pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks.

Argentinian pole-vaulter Germán Chiaraviglio has also since tested positive.

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed our athletes, three of whom underwent PCR tests, have been cleared to return to their normal routines after two hours in their rooms.

The three close contacts were all vaccinated, and self-reported their contact with Kendricks.

Earlier, Jim Wilson told Deborah Knight Australian medal contender Kurtis Marschall has been deemed a close contact.

Press PLAY to hear the full story

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

National Nine News
Olympics
