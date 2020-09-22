2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia’s devastating bushfires drive..

Australia’s devastating bushfires drive pharmaceutical giant to go green

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AstraZenecaGreening Australia

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Greening Australia have partnered together to plant 25 million trees in Australia.

The project is part of AstraZeneca’s ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and be carbon negative by 2030.

They have committed to planting 50 million trees worldwide and chose to plant half in Australia.

AstraZeneca Country President for Australia & NZ Liz Chatwin told Deborah Knight the horror bushfire season fueled their decision.

“Our whole global company was transfixed by the scenes that they saw, the devastation of the bushfires.”

AstraZeneca is working together with Oxford University in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873