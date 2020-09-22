Australia’s devastating bushfires drive pharmaceutical giant to go green

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Greening Australia have partnered together to plant 25 million trees in Australia.

The project is part of AstraZeneca’s ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and be carbon negative by 2030.

They have committed to planting 50 million trees worldwide and chose to plant half in Australia.

AstraZeneca Country President for Australia & NZ Liz Chatwin told Deborah Knight the horror bushfire season fueled their decision.

“Our whole global company was transfixed by the scenes that they saw, the devastation of the bushfires.”

AstraZeneca is working together with Oxford University in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

