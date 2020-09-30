2GB
Australia’s backyard gets a $61 million makeover

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sussan Ley

A $61.7 million environment and heritage package will be announced in next week’s Federal Budget.

Almost half of the money will be spent on upgrading facilities at national parks and world heritage sites, including improvements to walking tracks and visitor centres in the Gondwana Rainforests in New South Wales.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Ben Fordham it will help showcase the beauty of Australia.

“This is about visitors coming and seeing what we have to offer, not just the reef, the rocks, the Harbour Bridge – important though they are – but regional Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsNSW
