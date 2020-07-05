2GB
  • Australia’s $600 million recycling overhaul

Australia’s $600 million recycling overhaul

33 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Sussan Ley

The Environment Minister says a $600 million overhaul of Australia’s waste recycling scheme is a good move.

The federal government is committing $190 million while states, territories and the waste industry are being asked to contribute the rest.

The investment will go into new infrastructure to sort, process and reuse materials.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Ben Fordham waste can be turned into valuable items.

“The right thing to do is not to look at this as waste at all but as a resource to be used.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
