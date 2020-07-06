Australians told to expect two years of COVID-19 restrictions

As Victoria faces a second wave of COVID-19 cases, all Australians are being reminded not to become complacent.

Leading infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon told George Moore this virus is very contagious, still in the Australian community, and very easy to transmit.

“It’s a big concern because I think all of us can be complacent because Australia has been such a good success story.

“What we’ve got to do is sustain something for the next 18 months to two years.

“Because the reality is we’re not going to have a safe and effective vaccine widely available until at least then, in my view.”

