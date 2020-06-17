2GB
Australian Women’s Cricket team tops the list as fan favourite

3 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Liz EllisSPORT

Retired netball star Liz Ellis says she’s not surprised Australians have a strong emotional connection to women’s sporting teams.

New market research found Australians and New Zealanders have the greatest level of pride and connection to the Australian women’s cricket team above any other sporting team.

The other top teams were all female sporting teams.

“I wasn’t surprised that like 86,000 other people I trundled along to the MCG to watch that final,” she told Deborah Knight.

“It shows us that female athletes resonate with people, they seem to be good role models.

“We don’t see them embroiled in controversy and scandals, maybe as much as their male counterparts.”

Image: Getty

