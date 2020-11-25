Australian War Memorial Director speaks up following ‘hall of shame’ controversy

The Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson says they will continue to honour our veterans amid controversy over recognising alleged war crimes.

The Australian War Memorial will acknowledge the Brereton inquiry by allowing its curators and historians to address the dark chapter truthfully in its exhibitions.

Memorial director Matt Anderson told The Sydney Morning Herald visitors would expect the darker parts of Australia’s history to be acknowledged.

The move has sparked backlash, with many disappointed the memorial would recognise allegations that have not yet been proven.

But Mr Anderson told Deborah Knight it’s important to acknowledge the facts and the existence of the report, but won’t make any further decisions until the investigation is carried out.

“The Australian War Memorial has, through its existence, been responsible for telling the truth.

“In the fullness of time we will know what is and isn’t appropriate to put in the Memorial but when people ask us about the Brereton report we will speak to that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty