Ben Fordham horrified at ‘despicable hall of shame’ planned for Australian War Memorial

Ben Fordham has slammed a “disgusting idea” by the Australian War Memorial to recognise alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers.

The Australian War Memorial will acknowledge the Brereton inquiry by allowing its curators and historians to address the dark chapter truthfully in its exhibitions.

Memorial director Matt Anderson said visitors would expect the darker parts of Australia’s history to be acknowledged.

Ben Fordham said the plans for a “hall of shame” is despicable.

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, would expect this to be acknowledged at the War Memorial.

“Is this bloke running the Australian War Memorial or propaganda for the enemy?!”

