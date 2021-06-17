Australian rugby full of ‘hope’ as fresh faces revitalise the 15-man game

The Wallabies’ youngest player, 20-year-old Angus Bell, has weighed in with an optimistic view of the sport’s future.

Bell told Mark Levy other fresh faces such as Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight will provide plenty of excitement for fans.

“Some of these blokes coming through are, individually, some of the best players I’ve ever seen in the world.

“There’s definitely a lot of hope.”

In preparation for next month’s Test series against France, Bell told Mark the Wallabies have undertaken “some of the toughest training I’ve ever done”.

“Dave [Rennie]’s obviously set a tone that we want to be fast, fit, and agile around the field, so we’ve started very quick and very fast.

“It’s been a tough couple of days, but it’s been very enjoyable.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of the Wallabies’ training