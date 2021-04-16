Australian Olympic Committee under fire for vaccine queue-jumping proposal

Jim Wilson has expressed his anger at reports the federal government is considering prioritising Pfizer vaccines for Olympic athletes.

“It’s in hot demand, and supplies are scarce: there’s no way it’s fair that our athletes get it before others in front of them in the queue.”

Jim argued there’s only one clear solution to avoid Australians being put at “serious and unnecessary risk”.

“The IOC and Japanese government need to put safety and welfare first and cancel these Games.

“To do anything else would be highly irresponsible.”

